WWE Superstar Gives Shout-Out To Referees, RAW Triple Threat Main Event Alternate Footage, WWE Stock

- Above is alternate footage from this week's WWE RAW Triple Threat main event, which saw Finn Balor defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn to qualify for the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

- WWE stock was up 1.08% today, closing at $43.08 per share. Today's high was $43.67 and the low was $42.76.

- Mojo Rawley took to Instagram today and wrote the following shout-out to the referees of WWE, including a photo from his loss to WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins from RAW:

I cannot tell y'all how many refs I have run over in my matches. And for every 1 that I made contact with, I had to pull up short 10 other times so they don't get crushed. Shout out to all the refs out there working hard every single day, but watch your backs!!! I move fast for a big man. Deceivingly fast! My man #Stix here holding strong. Much respect! Even though I almost took your head off!

#KillerInstinct #MojoRising #WWE #Raw #MondayNightRawley