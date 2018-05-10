WWE Live Event Results From Oberhausen (5/10): Daniel Bryan Teams Up, Charlotte Wins By DQ, More

Max from Wrestling-Infos.de sent the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Oberhausen, Germany at the König-Pilsener Arena:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over The Usos and The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E). Harper pinned Kofi after the Discus Lariat

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Sin Cara with Paydirt

* Asuka, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Lana, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Lana tapped out to The Asuka Lock

* Daniel Bryan and Tye Dillinger defeated Big Cass and The Miz when Cass tapped out to The Yes Lock

* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retained over Rusev with Aiden English

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retained over Charlotte Flair but lost by DQ. Carmella attacked Flair at the ropes and ignored the referee's 5 count

* WWE Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Sheamus, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Styles pinned Sheamus after the Phenomenal Forearm