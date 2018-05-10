LIVE SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For June

Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:

* Jack Gallagher vs. Drew Gulak in a qualifier for the upcoming WWE UK Title tournament is on tap for tonight

June 6th Episode:

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler comes out for a promo. She says she sent a message last week via Dakota Kai that she's always tougher than the locker room. She says there's always one person that thinks the laws don't apply to them, and that person is Nikki Cross. Shayna says if Nikki ever gets in her face again, she'll regret it. Cross interrupts. Shayna calls Nikki's stunt last week a joke. Says the only place Nikki is better than her is in that wacked-out corner of her brain. Shayna asks what's wrong with Nikki and asks if she's crazy. Says Nikki needs to know she can put her to sleep in a heartbeat and throws the mic at her. Nikki picks up the mic and starts begging Shayna to do it. Nikki lunges at Shayna and Shayna flinches. Nikki then attacks Shayna, but gets distracted by the title belt and allows Shayna to throw her out of the ring. Nikki recovers and hits a crossbody on Shayna and sends her running.

* TM61 defeated two local enhancement talents. This was a quick squash, with TM working heel on the jobbers. After the match, TM cut a promo saying they are the best and put every tag team in NXT on notice that they should bend a knee and Kneel to The Mighty

* NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong defeated Danny Burch. Roddy with some stiff chops in the corner. Roddy with a big dropkick for 2. Danny sidesteps a knee in the corner and hits a headbutt. Danny with huge lariat. Undisputed Era run down, but so do Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan. Danny is distracted by the brawl and gets hit with a bit backbreaker and Roddy picks up the pin. After the match, Dunne attacks Strong, but Kyle attacks Pete from behind and Roderick lays out Dunne with End of Heartache

* Dakota Kai, Steffanie Newell, and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Reina Gonzalez, Vanessa Borne, and Taynara Conti. Kacy is from American Ninja Warrior, and looked good for someone with only a few matches under her belt. Match was a little sloppy at times. Heels beat up on Nixon for a good bit, until she made the hot tag to Dakota. Crazy spot where Kacy does a handstand on the ropes into a headscissors on Reina, who knocks Taynara off the apron. Newell does a crossbody to the outside on them, and Dakota nails her new finisher, a flip backstabber, for the win

* Tommaso Ciampa comes out for a promo and gets huge heat. Ciampa says he's gonna talk, so the crowd can either let him talk or keep making noise over him, he doesn't care. He berates the crowd members chanting Psycho Killer at him. Ciampa says Gargano came out last week and interrupted a match and made it all about him to announce their match in Chicago. Ciampa says he's trying to be Johnny Badass, and it's adorable. Ciampa says he is trying to distract from the fact that two weeks ago he nearly crippled his wife, and it's all Johnny's fault. Ciampa tells Johnny not to show up on June 16, because this fairy tale is ending badly. Gargano comes out being restrained by security. Gargano breaks free and a huge brawl breaks out, with Gargano fighting off security and refs. Gargano dives off the stands in the crowd onto Ciampa. They get in the ring and Ciampa gains control, and applies the GargaNo Escape while refs try to break it up. Ciampa leaves, but Gargano chases after him and slams him into the LED screen. Ciampa is busted open from the screen, and it's so bad they have to bring a mop out post-angle, and trainers treat him on the ramp. Abrupt end to a very hot angle. After they get Ciampa stitched up, Gargano comes back out and puts the GargaNo Escape on Ciampa again, presumably retaping the end of the brawl with less blood. Cameraman zoomed in on the blood on the ramp, so they may make this part of the angle

June 13th Episode: