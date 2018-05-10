Triple H And WWE NXT Sing Happy Birthday To William Regal (Video), The Stooges Video, Fans On MITB

- Above is a clip of WWE Hall of Famers Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco looking back at a career highlight, courtesy of the new "Patterson & Brisco: The Stooges" WWE Network Collection.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which RAW Superstar should receive a Money In the Bank qualifying match. As of this writing, 60% voted for Bobby Roode while 20% voted for Baron Corbin, 15% for Jinder Mahal and 5% for Mojo Rawley.

- As noted, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal is celebrating his 50th birthday. Below is new video of Triple H, WWE Coach Matt Bloom and the NXT roster singing Happy Birthday to Regal before tonight's NXT TV tapings began at Full Sail University: