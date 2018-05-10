The Miz On How AJ Styles Is Doing As WWE Champion, WWE UK Match Clip From Live Event, Sheamus Trains

- Above is the latest episode from Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, featuring a shoulder workout with bodybuilding & fitness guru Jerry Ward.

- The Miz recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and talked about winning the WWE Title after winning the Money In the Bank Ladder Match next month.

"My goal is to make the WWE championship as relevant and prestigious as it should be," The Miz said. "Do I think AJ Styles is doing a terrific job as WWE champion? Absolutely. But that WWE championship should be in the main event of every single WWE pay per view. It upsets me when I see that it is not."

- WWE UK Superstars Mark Andrews and James Drake helped kick off the WWE European tour this week as they faced off in Bournemouth, England. Below is footage of the finish, which saw Andrews get the win: