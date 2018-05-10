Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's on tap for tonight's show.

- In studio, Josh Mathews talks about an incident that took place with Don Callis while he was accepting a "comeback of the year award." Callihan wasn't happy with Callis throwing in the towel during his match against Eddie Edwards. Callihan says Callis robbed of him of the chance to end Edwards once and for all. We see footage of Callis accepting his award, but Callihan showed up and busted open Callis with the help of his baseball bat. Back in studio, Mathews says Impact executives are still deciding on what to do with Callihan.

We do not in any regard endorse the actions of @TheSamiCallihan in this footage. However in the interest of transparency we felt it necessary to share it in it's entirety.



A warning: Callihan's attack on @CyrusOverHuge is graphic in nature. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/1Ak1K3R11Y — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 11, 2018

- Recap of the last couple weeks between Eli Drake and Pentagon Jr., the two will meet later tonight for the title.

Z & E (DJZ and Andrew Everett) vs. LAX

Commentary (just Josh Mathews with Callis out) saying DJZ and Everett are a newly formed team and will work together going forward. Santana and DJZ get us started, but Ortiz is quickly brought in to hit some double team moves, assisted standing moonsault, cover, two-count. Everett in now, gets Ortiz down with a hurricanrana, plenty of counters until Ortiz drives Everett into his corner, Santana tags in, nice facebuster/cutter combo.

Ortiz in now, northern lights suplex, two-count. Mathews has been commenting on the situation with Callihan and will provide an update as soon as he finds out. Everett with a double pele kick, moonsault on the apron to take out Ortiz. Springboard spinning heel kick on Santana in the ring. Ortiz back in the ring now and hits a powerbomb straight into a DDT. DJZ hops in able to land a tornado DDT, but Santana with a superkick and now all four wrestlers are down.

Everett with an assisted standing corkscrew, DJZ flies to the outside, Everett with a high elevation moonsault to the floor on Ortiz. Everett in the ring for a moment, but gets sent out, Ortiz with a cannonball flip on both opponents. Santana looks to fly, but DJZ stops that, LAX works together and plants DJZ to the mat. They look for street sweeper, DJZ flips back and is able to roll up Santana for the win.

Winners: Z & E via Pinfall

- Backstage, Grado getting ready for his match and tells Joseph Park is waiting for his girlfriend. Joseph thinks Grado is lying to him, but she shows up. It's Katarina (former Winter in TNA) and Park can't believe his eyes. He wonders why she's with Grado and she says it's about what's on the inside.