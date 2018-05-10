Adam Cole Defends WWE NXT NA Title, Former WWE Star Releases Recipe EBook, WWE Stars & DDP Yoga

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page posted this video looking at how his DDP Yoga program helps with back pain. Chris Jericho and WWE Champion AJ Styles are featured at around the 1:00 mark.

- The first dark match before tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Kona Reeves defeat Raul Mendoza with the Samoan Drop. The second pre-show dark match saw NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retain the title over Lio Rush.

Our correspondent Will Henderson (@willh94) wrote the following on the Rush vs. Cole match: "Good match. Cole with a lot of jaw-jacking calling Lio a joke. Lio hits a springboard back elbow and a twisting DDT for a nearfall. Lio hits back to back suicide dives and a twisting Killswitch move for another nearfall. Adam rolls away from the frog splash. Cole catches him with a kick as he goes for another dive, and hits the brainbuster on the knee for 2. Lio hits the frog splash, but Cole gets his foot on the ropes. Lio heads for the ropes, but Cole grabs his kneepads and distracts Lio, allowing him to hit a superkick and the knee to the back of the head for the win."

- Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes and her partner in the Totally Fit Mama brand have launched a new recipe e-book with 30 healthy offerings. She wrote the following on the new release, which is available on iTunes:

30 of your favorite recipes all in one E-book for only $9.99. Available at www.tfmama.com and the iBook store. #transformation #lifestylechange #cookbook #recipes #healthyfood #health #nutrients #healthyeating #healthyliving

FINALLY!! You asked, we listened. @totallyfitmama first ever recipe book. Get 30 of your favorite recipes, in our new recipe book for only $9.99, it's available on our website and in the iBook store. Click link in bio and get your recipe book today. #recipebook #healthyfood #healthylifestyle #delicious #healthyliving #transformation