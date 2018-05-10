WrestlingInc.com

Former Knockouts Champion Returns On Tonight's Impact

By Joshua Gagnon | May 10, 2018

Former 2-time Knockouts Champion, Winter, returned on tonight's episode of Impact. She's now going by Katarina and is being paired up with Grado as his girlfriend.

Released from WWE in 2010 (known as Katie Lea Burchill) she then worked in TNA from 2010 until 2012.

Above and below are videos of Katarina's return:




