Spoilers On New Matches For WWE NXT 'Takeover: Chicago II'

We now have a better idea of the WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" card coming out of tonight's Full Sail University TV tapings. These are the final tapings before the big event, which takes place on Saturday, June 17th from the Allstate Arena during WWE Money In the Bank weekend.
Below is a look at the top matches for Takeover:
NXT Title Match
Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black
NXT Women's Title Match
Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler
NXT Tag Team Title Match
Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly
Street Fight
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano
Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream