Spoilers On New Matches For WWE NXT 'Takeover: Chicago II'

We now have a better idea of the WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" card coming out of tonight's Full Sail University TV tapings. These are the final tapings before the big event, which takes place on Saturday, June 17th from the Allstate Arena during WWE Money In the Bank weekend.

Below is a look at the top matches for Takeover:

NXT Title Match

Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black

NXT Women's Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly

Street Fight

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream