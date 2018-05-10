New Number One X Division Contender, Tag Title Match Set For Next Week's Impact, Knockouts Match

- Above, El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Ishimori, Aerostar, and Drago to become the number one contender for the Impact X Division Championship. A match date against the current champion, Matt Sydal, has yet to be announced.
- After picking up a win against LAX, DJZ and Andrew Everett will get a shot next week against the Impact World Tag Team Champions, Eli Drake and Scott Steiner.
- Also next week, Tessa Blanchard will take on Kiera Hogan. Blanchard interrupted and attacked Hogan during her match last week against Taya Valkyrie.
