New Number One X Division Contender, Tag Title Match Set For Next Week's Impact, Knockouts Match

By Joshua Gagnon | May 10, 2018

- Above, El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Ishimori, Aerostar, and Drago to become the number one contender for the Impact X Division Championship. A match date against the current champion, Matt Sydal, has yet to be announced.

- After picking up a win against LAX, DJZ and Andrew Everett will get a shot next week against the Impact World Tag Team Champions, Eli Drake and Scott Steiner.


Impact Wrestling Results (5/10): Pentagon Jr. Defends Against Eli Drake, Tag Action, Tessa Blanchard
- Also next week, Tessa Blanchard will take on Kiera Hogan. Blanchard interrupted and attacked Hogan during her match last week against Taya Valkyrie.


