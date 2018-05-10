Sami Callihan And Eddie Edwards In A Street Fight At HOH, Next Week's Impact Main Event, Allie

WrestlingInc.com

By Joshua Gagnon | May 10, 2018

- Above, while accepting an award in Toronto, Don Callis was attacked by Sami Callihan. Last month in New Orleans, Callihan faced off against Eddie Edwards where he nearly finished off his rival, but Callis came to the ring and threw in the towel for Edwards to stop the match. Callihan didn't appreciate that and busted open Callis at his award ceremony. Tonight on Impact, Callihan was set to be released, but Edwards demanded that he get another shot at him. The executives agreed, but it couldn't be with Impact, so next week it will be Callihan vs. Edwards in a Street Fight on a House of Hardcore show and will also air on Impact.

- The main event for next week's show has already been announced. It will be Impact X Division Champion Matt Sydal and Impact Grand Champion Austin Aries vs. Impact World Champion Pentagon Jr. and the new number one contender for the X Division Championship, El Hijo del Fantasma.


- Last week, Rosemary demanded Allie stay in the back during her match against Su Yung, but Allie ended up coming down and trying to help as Yung (along with her undead bridesmaids) put Rosemary in a coffin. Allie sent out a message to Yung on Twitter.


