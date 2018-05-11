Update On Dalton Castle Injury, AJ Styles ROH Throwback Match, CMLL Legend Appearing At ROH Events

- Above is a Tag Team Warfare Match featuring Alex Shelley, Abyss, Jimmy Rave, and Nana vs. AJ Styles, Austin Aries, Jack Evans, and Matt Sydal from ROH Vendetta in 2005. Shelley, Abyss, Rave, and Nana would pick up the pinfall victory.

- As noted, ROH Champion Dalton Castle was scheduled to defend against Matt Taven at War of the Worlds: Lowell, but he ended up cutting a promo about injuries piling up and needing time to heal. According to PWInsider, he's been held off the shows due to a broken hand and problems with his back. The back issues have been ongoing for the last couple months. ROH is hoping he can return to the ring before next month's Best in the World PPV. War of the Worlds: Toronto takes place tonight and will stream live on HonorClub beginning at 7:30pm ET.

See Also Matt Sydal On Backstage Environment At The Most Recent Impact Tapings, His Runs With WWE And ROH

- ROH announced CMLL Star, Atlantis, will make his ROH debut when the promotion hits San Antonio and Dallas on June 15 and 16. ROH noted that Atlantis has been defending his mask for the last 35 years and is 18-0 in mask vs. mask/hair matches.