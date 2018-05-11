Triple H On The Undertaker Calling His Own Shots, Wrestling While Having Other Duties, WrestleMania

As noted, Triple H was recently interviewed by the Sky Sports Podcast, which you can check out here. Below are some highlights:

Balancing his office job with wrestling:

"There is no feeling other than standing in the middle of that ring at WrestleMania with my wife [Stephanie McMahon], with her first time competing at WrestleMania, along with Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey, who was competing for the first time in a WWE ring in front of 70,000+ fans. There is no feeling like that in the world. Our WWE fans are the most incredible, crazy, insane, loud - and that is global. They are just the best fans in the world. Any time you have the opportunity to stand in front of them. It is an honor, it's a thrill. That being said, every year the other things that I do, anything at this point that I am more engaged in.

"As far as the developmental system, which is where I am focusing on at the moment, so the competing part becomes more and more difficult every single year because the drain of my time in all these other aspects becomes more and more. After competing at WrestleMania, there was no day off. It was off to the next day and jumping from the plane to come to Saudi Arabia to get the deal done. No complaints though. I love doing it."

How impressed he was by Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania:

"I couldn't have been more proud of everybody in that match. Like I had stated, Kurt Angle hadn't been in a WWE ring in over a decade at a WrestleMania. Ronda Rousey, I can't imagine having my first match ever in front of 75,000+ fans, oh my God. Stephanie... people take for granted what she does. Not because she is my wife, but I am in awe of her. Not only is she the Chief Brand Officer of WWE where she is traveling extensively representing WWE and doing all these amazing stuff. Not only that, but she is also a mom. The best mom to our three daughters, which is her priority in life. On top of that, she has to be ready to face Ronda Rousey, who is the baddest woman on the planet. You know that it is going to be physically rough regardless of how you look at it. She has to train twice a day. She is an incredible shape, and has the pressure of competing at WrestleMania. Even if you want to say that she has competed before, yes, but she has had one match since 2003. I think it is hard to place that in any context. They all did an amazing job. I think for me, honestly, I did my little part, but I kind of sat back in awe. We prepared everybody, but they executed it. I just sat back that day and watching it all come down thinking, my God, I am just blown away, especially with Ronda Rousey. I kept telling a lot of people she was going to surprise a lot of folks. She definitely surprised a lot of folks."

The Undertaker's future:

"I think, I've said this recently and I will say it on here. If it is one person that has earned the shot to call it the way he would like it is The Undertaker. I think this will all depend on him and it should all depend on him. It should be what he wants to and what he feels comfortable doing. I know him, as a performer always wants to give it his best, and if he can't he won't do it. I think that when he is in a position where he is now, he wants to be out there and show The Undertaker to the world, but it comes down to what he wants to do, and it should."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sky Sports Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.