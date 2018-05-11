MMA Horsewomen Knock WWE Horsewomen (Video), WWE Star Turns 41, Stephanie McMahon - V Foundation

- As noted, WWE recently signed Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, putting all four of MMA's Horsewomen in the company as they already have Ronda Rousey and WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler signed. Above is new backstage video of Cathy Kelley talking to Duke and Shafir. Shafir brought Troy along for the interview, who is her son with NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong.

Shafir says it's been brutal since signing with WWE but they are elite athletes and they get right back up. They hope to have similar success as Rousey and Baszler but as elite athletes this is just another place to conquer. Duke says the other Horsewomen have set good examples and they hope to accomplish similar things. Regarding the Mae Young Classic confrontation with WWE's Horsewomen, Shafir hopes the training will lead to something between the two groups. Duke calls them the "Faux" Horsewomen and believes that something will happen in the future.

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Lince Dorado turns 31 years old today while WWE producer Billy Kidman turns 44 and SmackDown Superstar Bobby Roode turns 41.

- As noted, Stephanie McMahon and Connor's Cure were recently honored at The V Foundation's Virginia Vine gala. Stephanie just tweeted out this photo of her award. Also below is a link to coverage of the event from Cure Magazine.

This year @thevfoundation raised over $475,000 for pediatric cancer research at their annual #VirginiaVine gala. I am so grateful for their continued support of @connorscure, and what an honor to have received the "Spirit of Jimmy V" award! I vow to never give up this fight. pic.twitter.com/wHUmy0mhnm — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 10, 2018