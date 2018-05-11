WWE Looks At Daniel Bryan Dream Matches (Video), Kofi Kingston's Big Pancake Toss, New WWE TV Deal

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 5 Daniel Bryan dream matches that fans want to see - The Undertaker, current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Finn Balor, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and a mixed tag match with Bryan & Brie Bella vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon.

- WWE issued the following today:

Beginning this weekend, 5 will air a weekly one-hour version of Raw at 10 p.m. on Sundays and will continue to air a one-hour version of SmackDown® at 8:30 p.m. on Mondays.

"5 shares our vision for engaging and entertaining fans in the Philippines," said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. "This partnership to televise Raw in addition to SmackDown allows us to expand our reach and deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country."

"WWE is an iconic brand that has become synonymous with excellence, innovation and a continuous commitment to high quality in the sports entertainment industry," said TV5 Network Inc. President & CEO, Chot Reyes. "With the latest addition of Raw, we at 5 are honored to be their partner in bringing WWE programming to the Philippine free TV market."