WWE Looks At Daniel Bryan Dream Matches (Video), Kofi Kingston's Big Pancake Toss, New WWE TV Deal

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 5 Daniel Bryan dream matches that fans want to see - The Undertaker, current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Finn Balor, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and a mixed tag match with Bryan & Brie Bella vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon.
- WWE issued the following today:
5 AND WWE® ANNOUNCE BROADCAST AGREEMENT TO TELEVISE RAW® IN THE PHILIPPINES
MANDALUYONG CITY, Philippines and STAMFORD, Conn., May 11, 2018 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and 5, a free-to-air Filipino broadcast network, today announced a new agreement to broadcast WWE's flagship program Raw® in the Philippines.
Beginning this weekend, 5 will air a weekly one-hour version of Raw at 10 p.m. on Sundays and will continue to air a one-hour version of SmackDown® at 8:30 p.m. on Mondays.
"5 shares our vision for engaging and entertaining fans in the Philippines," said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. "This partnership to televise Raw in addition to SmackDown allows us to expand our reach and deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country."
"WWE is an iconic brand that has become synonymous with excellence, innovation and a continuous commitment to high quality in the sports entertainment industry," said TV5 Network Inc. President & CEO, Chot Reyes. "With the latest addition of Raw, we at 5 are honored to be their partner in bringing WWE programming to the Philippine free TV market."
- A fan on Twitter revealed how far Kofi Kingston is slinging pancakes these days, as seen in the Twitter exchange below. The fan was sitting up in section 310 at Tuesday's SmackDown from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore when he caught one of the flying hotcakes during The New Day's entrance.
Was up in section 310 last night and I caught a pancake from @TrueKofi when the #Newday came out .. he was launching them ?? #SmackdownLive #SDLive #baltimore pic.twitter.com/SImDrDV4ro— craig marvin (@craigmarvin80) May 9, 2018
From the ring to the rafters. New Pancake toss record! ?????????? https://t.co/XM39wZbOHK— King T'Kofi (@TrueKofi) May 9, 2018