Georges St-Pierre Favored Over Nate Diaz, Eddie Alvarez Returning, UFC 224 Weigh-In Video

- You can see the weigh-ins for UFC 224 live here on Wrestling Inc. beginning at 4 p.m. ET from Brazil. Saturday's card, which we will have live coverage of, features Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight title against Raquel Pennington in the main event live on pay-per-view.

Along with Nunes vs. Pennington, Kelvin Gastelum takes on Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, Mackenzie Dern meets Amanda Cooper, John Lineker squares off with Brian Kelleher and Vitor Belfort battles Lyoto Machida.

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Female Bantamweight Championship

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Raquel Pennington

* Middleweight: Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza vs. Kelvin Gastelum

* Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Cooper

* Bantamweight: John Lineker vs. Brian Kelleher

* Middleweight: Lyoto Machida vs. Vitor Belfort

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX/8 p.m. ET)

* Middleweight: Cezar Ferreira vs. Karl Roberson

* Heavyweight: Aleksei Oliynik vs. Junior Albini

* Lightweight: Davi Ramos vs. Nick Hein

* Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Sean Strickland

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:15 p.m. ET)

* Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Sultan Aliev

* Middleweight: Thales Leites vs. Jack Hermansson

* Welterweight: Alberto Mina vs. Ramazan Emeev

* Middleweight: Markus Perez vs. James Bochnovic

- If, and at this point it remains a big if, the UFC is able to bring Georges St-Pierre and Nate Diaz together for a summer meeting, the former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion will likely be a huge favorite. According to Bovada, St-Pierre is a 2-to-1 favorite over Diaz to come out victorious.

Reports of the two being signed for a fight have centered around UFC 227 in Los Angeles to serve as the co-main event to Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw for the bantamweight title. Diaz is an 8-to-5 underdog vs. GSP.

St-Pierre has not fought since last November, when he bested Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. Diaz has stayed on the shelf waiting for the right fight since a 2016 defeat vs. Conor McGregor.

- According to Eddie Alvarez, he is now ready to face Dustin Poirier. The former UFC lightweight champion sent out a message via Twitter saying he would see Poirier in Calgary at UFC on FOX 30. Previously, Alvarez had said he was waiting for a new contract to be presented before he signed to meet Poirier.

UFC on FOX 30 takes place July 28 from the Scotiabank Saddledome. The card currently features Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens and Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres.

See you in Calgary @DustinPoirier best of luck my friend ????@ufc — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) May 10, 2018



