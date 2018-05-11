Adam Cole To Miss WWE NXT 'Takeover: Chicago II'?, Big Cass Theme Song Released, Sheamus - Rusev

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the new "Karma" theme song for Big Cass.

- It looks like WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole may miss the NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event on June 16th during Money In the Bank weekend. As noted in our spoiler report from Thursday's tapings, it was noted on commentary that Takeover will feature NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong defending against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. No match was announced for NXT North American Champion Adam Cole.

Cole, Strong and O'Reilly are scheduled for the WWE UK events on June 18th and June 19th in London but they could still work Takeover and make the trip to England in time. The Undisputed Era is currently scheduled to face Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne at the June 18th event.

- Sheamus has finally filmed a Celtic Warrior Workouts episode with Rusev, which has been his most-requested. We will keep you updated on when the episode is released but he tweeted the following teaser: