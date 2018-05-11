Xavier Woods Injury Update, Latest Performance Center Workouts Episode, Brock Lesnar - WWE Network

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Performance Center Workouts with Strength & Conditioning Coach Sean Hayes. This episode features WWE NXT Superstar Fabian Aichner.

- The "Road To The Undisputed Championship" WWE Network Collection on current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was recently re-added to the service after being removed in February. WWE noted on Reddit that some of the more popular Collections that were removed will be re-added over the next two months.

- As noted, Xavier Woods suffered a hole in his tongue during the loss to Cesaro on this week's SmackDown. He later posted the following and revealed that he had 1 hole and 2 partial holes:

As a result of a nasty uppercut from @wwecesaro I have one hole and two partials in my tongue. Eating/talking the next few weeks should be fun