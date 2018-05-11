CM Punk Signing Appearance In Chicago During 'All In' Weekend, Starrcast Lineup, Silas Young (Video)

- Above, ROH World TV Champion Silas Young talked about his upcoming match against Austin Aries. Being the "Belt Collector" Aries said the TV Title was one he has yet to obtain. The two will meet at ROH War of the Worlds: Chicago this weekend.

- In the tweets below, you can check out the talent involved in the upcoming All In event on September 1. Talent announced thus far: Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Deonna Purrazzo, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Kazuchika Okada, Jay Lethal, Britt Baker, and Matt Cross. Just added to Starrcast (August 30 - September 2) is Jeff Jarrett and JJ Dillion.

??: #ALLIN - on sale THIS SUNDAY at 4pm EST ?? https://t.co/c0h9AvnRRf

??: #Starrcast - on sale May 15th at 8pm EST ?? https://t.co/GmWQnR2f2c



Radio & Podcast Row participants will be announced SOON. Currently announced as being featured during ALL IN Weekend: pic.twitter.com/p2VoO2yRLb — Starrcas' '18 (@Starrcast18) May 11, 2018

'e's one of a kind. He has a career that's spanned every major promotion of the last 25 years. He's a promoter, booker, wrestler and former World Champion. He's a Hall of Famer and we're proud to announce him as a guest superstarr!



Jeff Jarrett is #ALLIN at #Starrcast! pic.twitter.com/6WYK7v7fvC — Starrcast '18 (@Starrcast18) May 11, 2018

He's a leader. He has helped steer the ship of professional wrestling for decades. He's was the leader of The Four Horsemen. He has a podcast that's enjoyed by thousands and we're proud to announce him as a guest superstarr!



JJ Dillon is #ALLIN at #Starrcast! pic.twitter.com/UELwxx1cnP — Starrcast '18 (@Starrcast18) May 11, 2018

- One Hour Tees in Chicago announced CM Punk will be doing a limited meet and greet on August 31. Tickets go on sale May 23 at 1pm ET. This signing will take place during All In weekend and it should be noted the Starrcast Twitter account also retweeted this news. Even though there has been speculation on Punk being involved with the All In show, obviously nothing official has been announced. Punk is gearing up for his fight against Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in Chicago on June 9.