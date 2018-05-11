Bobby Lashley Fighting For His Family, Triple H Hypes WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV', SAnitY Theme

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "Controlled Chaos" theme song for SAnitY. Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe are set to make their SmackDown debuts soon.

- As noted, last Monday's RAW featured Bobby Lashley in a sitdown interview with Renee Young, discussing his family and his career. The storyline of Lashley fighting for his family will continue on Monday's taped RAW from London as WWE posted the following teaser for the show:

Bobby Lashley fights for his family Last week, Bobby Lashley opened up like never before, discussing his relationship with his three strong-willed older sisters who helped turn him into the powerhouse he is today. These days, Lashley has an extended family, the WWE Universe, and he's confident that "we're going to have a lot of fun together." Now that Lashley has let us know who he is and what he stands for, what's next for him? We'll find out on Raw.

- Tickets for WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" are now on sale. The event will take place on Saturday, August 18th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during SummerSlam weekend. Triple H tweeted the following promo for the big event today: