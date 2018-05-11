WWE Live Event Results From Belfast (5/10): Seth Rollins Headlines, WWE UK Stars, Roman Reigns, More

Thanks to Ben Freeman for the following WWE live event results from Thursday's show in Belfast, Northern Ireland:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy retained over The Revival

* Tucker defeated Joseph Connors

* RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax retained over Alexa Bliss and Bayley in a Triple Threat

* Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Breezango

* Ember Moon, Sasha Banks and Natalya defeated Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan

* Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

* Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe

* Konnor, Viktor, Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews and No Way Jose defeated Akam, Rezar, Baron Corbin, Curt Hawkins and Jinder Mahal

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Finn Balor, Elias and Bobby Roode in a Fatal 4 Way