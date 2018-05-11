WWE Stars Send Well Wishes For Ramadan (Video), Update On Jim Ross & Jerry Lawler Shows, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video of The Bar, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Mojo Rawley and Drew Gulak sending well wishes to those who celebrate the Islamic holiday Ramadan.

- WWE stock was up 1.00% today, closing at $43.51 per share. Today's high was $43.52 and the low was $42.96.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced on Twitter that tickets for his shows with Jerry "The King" Lawler at Zanies in Nashville and Chicago are now on sale. The shows take place on August 16th in Nashville and August 23rd in Chicago. They also have VIP packages for sale and JR noted today that tickets are moving fast.