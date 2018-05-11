WWE Star Loses Teeth At Live Event?, WWE UK Title Tournament Qualifying Match Taped, Seth Rollins

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "Second Coming (Burn It Down)" theme song for WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

- A qualifying match for the WWE UK Title tournament was taped at Thursday's WWE NXT TV tapings, featuring Jack Gallagher vs. Drew Gulak. The match could air on the June 13th NXT episode. The next WWE UK events will take place on June 18th and June 19th in London.

- We've noted how Charlotte Flair is set to undergo surgery for a ruptured breast implant once the current WWE European tour is over. She will likely miss a few weeks of ring time but there's no word yet on if she will still work the June 17th Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Flair is working the current tour because she didn't want to miss out on the money. It looks like Flair is just working quick beatdown angles with SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella on the current tour, with Carmella getting the upperhand.

It looks like Flair may have lost a few teeth at Thursday's live event in Germany as a fan tweeted this video of Flair explaining why she can't take a selfie. Carmella has acknowledged the injury on Twitter as well.