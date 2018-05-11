Braun Strowman Reveals How He Came Up With 'Get These Hands' Catchphrase

Braun Strowman was recently a guest on The Wrestling Compadres Podcast. You can download and listen to the full podcast by clicking here, below are some highlights:

Where "Get These Hands" came from:

"They kind of said go out and cut a promo and I was trying to think of something, and 'Get These Hands' is such a reference to me. Everyone in some point in time has been angry about something where you think something along the lines of, 'You motherf---r. One more time and you are going to get these hands.' It's the whole motto behind that and that is why I believe people have attached themselves to it because everyone has thought that way. It's nuts. It's really crazy what the WWE Universe what they attach themselves too and I am so thankful that they love the craziness that comes out of my mouth."

The impact of his "roar" entrance theme:

"We do such a great job bridging the gap between the Attitude Era with the new Reality Era and things like that. Just keeping the audience captivated and knowing that when you hear the roar things are going to be destroyed. People are going to get chucked around, look out, Braun is coming out."

His calling of being a WWE Superstar:

"I love this. I am a giant kid. I think it shows through the screen how much fun I am having doing this, and just being an entertainer because I without a doubt know that I was put on this earth to become a WWE Superstar and now that I am doing it - I mean, as a kid I tried everything, I played soccer, World Strongest Man competition. I was a mechanic for 11 years. I did so many different things throughout my life, but nothing ever stuck I always felt that I needed more. I love the Strongman and things like that, it was so much fun traveling and doing that, but I wanted more. I wanted a bigger platform. I feel and I know that I was given tools that not a lot of human beings weren't given, and that I needed to use them."

