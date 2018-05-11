Dean Ambrose Recovery Update, Andrade Almas And Zelina Vega Warn SmackDown (Video), Curt Hawkins

- As noted, Tuesday's SmackDown from London will feature the WWE main roster debuts of Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega. Above is new video of Vega and El Idolo sending a warning to the blue brand locker room.

- Dean Ambrose continues to spend time in Birmingham, Alabama to be near WWE doctors as he prepares for his return to the ring for WWE. PWInsider notes that Ambrose has been living just about full-time in Birmingham for the past month or so. Ambrose has been out of action since December with a triceps tear. We reported before WrestleMania 34 that Ambrose was seen wearing a sling around Birmingham while wife Renee Young was in town visiting. It was reported in December that Ambrose would be out of action for 9 months.

- Curt Hawkins will likely hit 200 losses during the current WWE European tour. Hawkins' record hit 0-196 after tonight's show in Dublin, Ireland. Hawkins teamed with The Ascension and The Authors of Pain for a ten-man loss to No Way Jose, Titus Worldwide and Breezango. He tweeted the following after the loss: