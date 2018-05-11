What Airs After Monday's WWE RAW, The Undisputed Era Photos And Videos, Jeff Hardy 'Pick' Video

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy promoting his Backlash win over Randy Orton.

- A new thirty-minute "Table For 3" episode will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. This episode will feature Elias, "Road Dogg" BG James and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, and will include a performance of the "Be With My Baby Tonight" single. Below is the synopsis:

"Bonded by their love of music - Jeff Jarrett, Elias and Brian James come together to discuss their greatest hits and favorite stories."

- Below are new videos and photos of The Undisputed Era promoting tonight's WWE NXT live event in Ocala, Florida. The group currently featured NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong and the injured Bobby Fish.