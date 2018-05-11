Charlotte Flair Injury & Status Updates, Renee Young At Indie Events, Buddy Murphy Title Shot Promo

- As noted, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced Buddy Murphy vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander for the May 29th episode from Raleigh, NC. Above is new video of Murphy discussing the match. Murphy says he's been nothing but unstoppable since arriving on 205 Live. He goes on and says some may say Cedric has the hometown advantage being in North Carolina for the match but there is no advantage when you're going up against The Best Kept Secret. Murphy suggests Cedric clutch the title tight and sleep with it because he will no longer have it after May 29th.

- Charlotte Flair revealed on Instagram today that she underwent dental work to repair the broken teeth she suffered during the match with SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella in Germany last night. Her Instagram Story indicated that she had the surgery at Cosmetic Dentistry of the Carolinas near Charlotte, NC.

Flair was already scheduled to head back from the WWE European tour early as she and WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at Needham & Company's 2018 Emerging Technology Conference in New York City on Tuesday afternoon at around 1:40pm EST. As noted, Flair is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a ruptured breast implant soon but there's no word yet on if the surgery will take place before or after the June 17th Money In the Bank pay-per-view. She's expected to be out of action for just a few weeks following the procedure. It was previously reported that Flair wanted to work this tour because it pays well but it looks like the dental surgery forced her to take off earlier than originally planned for the conference on Tuesday.

- Renee Young has been announced to appear at two upcoming indie events for signings with fans. She will be appearing at Northeast Wrestling's "Wrestling Under The Stars" events on Friday, August 3rd in Norwich, CT and Saturday, August 4th in Wappinger Falls, NY.