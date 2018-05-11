ROH War Of The Worlds: Toronto Results (5/11): Jay White Vs. Punishment Martinez, Young Bucks

ROH War of the Worlds: Toronto took place tonight and featured EVIL, SANADA, and Hiromu Takahashi defeating Colt Cabana, Jay Lethal and Kenny King in the main event. Below are the full results:
* Jay White (c) defeated Punishment Martinez (IWGP US Championship)
* SoCal Uncensored defeated Rocky Romero, Sho, and Yoh
* Cody defeated Jushin Thunder Liger
* The Young Bucks defeated The Super Smash Bros. (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)
* Tetsuya Naito defeated Beer City Bruiser
* EVIL, SANADA, and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Colt Cabana, Jay Lethal, and Kenny King
* Silas Young (c) defeated Hangman Page (ROH World TV Championship)
* Tenille Dashwood and Jenny Rose defeated Alexia Nicole and Sandra Bell
* Cheeseburger defeated Bully Ray
ROH next stop is in Royal Oak, Michigan, here is the card for tomorrow's show:
* Punishment Martinez vs. Hangman Page
* Cody vs. Hiromu Takahashi
* EVIL vs. Shane Taylor
* Marty Surll vs. Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven (Four Corner Survival Match)
* The Young Bucks vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Roppongi 3K
* SoCal Uncensored vs. Flip Gordon, Cheeseburger, and Jushin Thunder Liger
* The Briscoes vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI (ROH World Tag Team Championship)