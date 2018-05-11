ROH War Of The Worlds: Toronto Results (5/11): Jay White Vs. Punishment Martinez, Young Bucks

ROH War of the Worlds: Toronto took place tonight and featured EVIL, SANADA, and Hiromu Takahashi defeating Colt Cabana, Jay Lethal and Kenny King in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Jay White (c) defeated Punishment Martinez (IWGP US Championship)

* SoCal Uncensored defeated Rocky Romero, Sho, and Yoh

* Cody defeated Jushin Thunder Liger

* The Young Bucks defeated The Super Smash Bros. (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Beer City Bruiser

* EVIL, SANADA, and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Colt Cabana, Jay Lethal, and Kenny King

* Silas Young (c) defeated Hangman Page (ROH World TV Championship)

* Tenille Dashwood and Jenny Rose defeated Alexia Nicole and Sandra Bell

* Cheeseburger defeated Bully Ray

ROH next stop is in Royal Oak, Michigan, here is the card for tomorrow's show:

* Punishment Martinez vs. Hangman Page

* Cody vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* EVIL vs. Shane Taylor

* Marty Surll vs. Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven (Four Corner Survival Match)

* The Young Bucks vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Roppongi 3K

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Flip Gordon, Cheeseburger, and Jushin Thunder Liger

* The Briscoes vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI (ROH World Tag Team Championship)