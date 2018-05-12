WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Ocala (5/11): WWE Hall Of Famer Appears, The Undisputed Era, More

By Marc Middleton | May 12, 2018
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Ocala (5/11): WWE Hall Of Famer Appears, The Undisputed Era, More Photo Credit: Tom G.

Thanks to Ross Billingsley for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Ocala, Florida:

* Danny Burch defeated Lio Rush

* Kairi Sane defeated Aliyah

* There was an in-ring segment with EC3, NXT Champion Aleister Black and WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr., which ended with Black siding with Funk as EC3 got dropped with a big kick from Black

* Kona Reeves defeated Christopher Dijak with a Samoan Drop

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Fabian Aichner with the rolling DVD

* Dakota Kai and Steffanie Newell defeated Bianca Belair and Vanessa Borne

* Ricochet vs. Kassius Ohno ended in a No Contest when Lars Sullivan hit the ring and destroyed both competitors

* The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly) defeated Boa and Heavy Machinery in the main event

