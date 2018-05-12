Kenny Omega On Who He Wants At Ringside Against Okada, 'All In' Billboards, Starrcast, Young Bucks

- Above is a preview for this week's ROH show, featuring the Briscoes taking on the Young Bucks.

- Kenny Omega spoke with Tokyo Sports (translation by Chris Charlton) and Omega noted how his upcoming 2 out of 3 falls/no time limit match is the first in history for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Omega also said he wanted Kota Ibushi to be ringside with him for support, typically, the Young Bucks have been at ringside for Omega's matches in NJPW. Omega will face Okada at NJPW Dominion on June 9.

https://t.co/HgDebAskHw @KennyOmegamanX 's comments on #njdominion , which happens to take place mere weeks away from the tenth anniversary of his Japanese debut. pic.twitter.com/TLMmfVhuIS — chris charlton (@reasonjp) May 10, 2018

- More people have been added to the Starrcast fan convention (August 31 - September 2): James Ellsworth, Billy Gunn, Hurricane, Scott Hall, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, Lex Luger, and Pharaoh (Cody's dog).

He's a good boy. He's part of our very first meet & greet alongside Burnard the Business Bear, Bury the Drug Free Bear and Fat Ass Masa. He's arguably the best dog in the world and we're proud to announce him as a guest superstarr!



Pharaoh is #ALLIN at #Starrcast! pic.twitter.com/fxqSOhSejT — Starrcast '18 (@Starrcast18) May 11, 2018

- Billboards for the September 1 All In event have been beginning to pop up around the Chicago area. A press conference will take place tomorrow at 2pm ET and tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 4pm ET.