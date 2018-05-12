WrestlingInc.com

Kenny Omega On Who He Wants At Ringside Against Okada, 'All In' Billboards, Starrcast, Young Bucks

By Joshua Gagnon | May 12, 2018

- Above is a preview for this week's ROH show, featuring the Briscoes taking on the Young Bucks.

- Kenny Omega spoke with Tokyo Sports (translation by Chris Charlton) and Omega noted how his upcoming 2 out of 3 falls/no time limit match is the first in history for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Omega also said he wanted Kota Ibushi to be ringside with him for support, typically, the Young Bucks have been at ringside for Omega's matches in NJPW. Omega will face Okada at NJPW Dominion on June 9.


- More people have been added to the Starrcast fan convention (August 31 - September 2): James Ellsworth, Billy Gunn, Hurricane, Scott Hall, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, Lex Luger, and Pharaoh (Cody's dog).


ROH War Of The Worlds: Toronto Results (5/11): Jay White Vs. Punishment Martinez, Young Bucks
See Also
ROH War Of The Worlds: Toronto Results (5/11): Jay White Vs. Punishment Martinez, Young Bucks

- Billboards for the September 1 All In event have been beginning to pop up around the Chicago area. A press conference will take place tomorrow at 2pm ET and tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 4pm ET.




Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top