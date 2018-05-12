Tommaso Ciampa Taunts The Fans, Total Bellas - WWE Network, Big E Faces Jack Gallagher In UFC 3

- Above, Big E takes on Jack Gallagher in UFC 3. Gallagher is apparently the best in the UFC franchise, so Woods brought him in to take Big E down a notch.

- According to WWENetworkNews.com, Total Bellas season 2 will be headed to the WWE Network next week. The exact date is unknown, but the report said the full season will be on before next Saturday. The show's latest season will premiere May 20 on E! and feature the break-up of John Cena and Nikki Bella.

- At NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, Tommaso Ciampa tapped out to Johnny Gargano in an unsanctioned match. Since then, fans have been chanting "You tapped out!" whenever he makes an appearance. On Twitter, Ciampa wrote, "You all gave up on me long before I ever quit on anything. Don't you ever forget that. I know I never will. Pathetic." On this week's NXT, Ciampa defeated Kassius Ohno.