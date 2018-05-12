Hulk Hogan Talks Ronda Rousey's Connection To Roddy Piper, NWO In WWE HOF, Desire To Return To WWE

Hulk Hogan spoke with the Miami Herald about Ronda Rousey, the nWo going into the WWE Hall of Fame, and his desire to return to WWE. Here are some of the highlights:

Ronda Rousey's connection to Roddy Piper:

"I think it was a really, really cool situation that Ronda went to Piper first, out of respect, and asked Roddy, if she could use his name. Piper was grateful that she was asking, and he was just overwhelmed that she would want to represent it on that level."

nWo changing the wrestling business:

"The nWo -- Hogan, Hall and Nash -- kind of like changed wrestling and kind of like made a pivot, where everybody used to cheer for the good guys, and we kind of made it cool to cheer for the bad guys. So, the way we changed wrestling's history and the course of the train of thought that the fans have now, I think is attributed a lot to the nWo's reign of terror. I think the nWo -- definitely the three original founding members -- deserves a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame."

Returning to the WWE:

"Well, never say never. That would be a dream come true for me to go back home. I started many, many years ago in 1977, 78 for Vince McMahon Sr., and I've been back-and-forth several times. So I'd like to go back one last time and stay there and never leave home again."

Hogan also discussed being inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Hall of Fame. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.