John Cena Sporting Some Facial Hair (Photos), Brutal Barricade Attacks (Video), WWE Shop Sale

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring ringside barricade attacks. The group featured: Seth Rollins launching Finn Balor into a barricade and Brock Lesnar hitting two F-5s on Heath Slater on top of one.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is an additional 30% off all clearance items and $5 flat rate shipping (standard U.S. shipping only). No code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. This sale ends tonight at 11:59pm PT.

- Last night, John Cena took some photos with fans at a restaurant, Ocean Prime Tampa. You'll notice Cena is rocking some facial hair these days. As noted last week during the WWE earnings call, Stephanie McMahon and a group of WWE Superstars will be appearing at the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation on May 14 in New York City. PWInsider reported that John Cena, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella will be there to represent the company, among others.

Mikey Rovellada contributed to this article.