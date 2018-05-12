The bidding for WrestleMania has become a competitive market for major cities all across the nation. With cities understanding the substantial increase in revenue brought in from WrestleMania weekend, whether it is food, lodging, parking, or rentals, the biggest WWE show of the year has become a hot commodity.

As a result, Tampa, FL, is looking to secure a bid to host WrestleMania. The city will be hosting its fourth Super Bowl in 2021, and is looking to host WrestleMania in 2023, 2024, or 2025. In addition to WrestleMania, Tampa is looking to host the Royal Rumble in 2022 or 2023.

"I think it's something we've been taking a hard look at for quite some time," said Rob Higgins, Tampa Bay Sports Commission executive director. "Naturally, we think with the rich tradition of professional wrestling in our community, with so many (WWE stars) who live here, with how much passion there is for professional wrestling, that it makes a lot of sense to try to host the premier event in WrestleMania."

Although WrestleMania has been in both Orlando and Miami, Tampa has never hosted the event. With the 181.5 million brought in from visitor spending in Orlando for WrestleMania 33, Tampa is looking to make the first time hosting the event just as successful.

WWE star Titus O'Neil accompanied Higgins for the announcement of Tampa making a bid to host WrestleMania. "They'll take some time to evaluate (the bid), and then I'm sure we'll be in conversation with them to see where it takes us," Higgins said.

Previous WWE events held in Tampa include the 1995 Royal Rumble, 1985 Saturday Night's Main Event, and 2000 Survivor Series.

Source: Tampa Bay Times