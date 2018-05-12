Bayley Says She Enjoys The Slow Burning Feud With Sasha Banks

Bayley spoke to Sky Sports Lock Up podcast about her rivalry with Sasha Banks and if they had a match at SummerSlam. Here are some of the highlights:

The slow build with Sasha Banks:

"When I was a kid watching wrestling that's kind of how it was. You had these long feuds and storylines and you just got more and more interested and you wanted to see where it was going to go. You wanted to see the big blow-off match and I like that stuff because that's what I grew up watching."

Having a slower feud among WWE pushing out so much content:

"There are so many people on the roster, there's so much going on and there's so much content that we sometimes rush through things so maybe that's what we get used to and what we're expecting. I'm pretty happy with it. I'm a fan still but I'm not a viewer so perhaps I see it differently but I really enjoy what's going on. It's fun and I think it's going well."

Facing Sasha at SummerSlam in the Barclays Center:

"That would be incredible. Any time I get to wrestle Sasha, I always want to do it. For SummerSlam to be in that building, I don't know if I would be able to hold my tears back, but I'd love to do it. That's a goal. Hopefully we can do it."

