Peyton Royce And Billie Kay Tour Germany, Buddy Murphy Entrance Theme, Camp WWE Cast, Roddy Piper

By Joshua Gagnon | May 12, 2018

- Above is Buddy Murphy's entrance theme. Murphy is scheduled to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander on May 29.

- WWE posted the full cast of this season's Camp WWE (Undertaker, Vince McMahon, Ric Flair and others), which you can see by clicking here.

- This Wednesday's Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Pricahrd and Conrad Thompson on the WWE Network will be about Roddy Piper.

- With WWE touring overseas in Europe, the IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) toured a bit of Bremen, Germany. Earlier this week on SmackDown, Royce lost to Charlotte in a MITB Qualifying Match.




