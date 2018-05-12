- Above is Tessa Blanchard's Impact Wrestling theme. She will be taking on Kiera Hogan in Blanchard's in-ring debut on next week's episode.

- The Chicago Tribune wrote up "7 things to know about 'All In'" for the September 1 show that's coming to the area. It runs down those who have been announced, how the show originated, the Starrcast convention, ticket prices (it was noted the capacity for the event is 10,154), and more.

- Below is video of Kota Ibushi helping Kenny Omega train for his upcoming IWGP Heavyweight Championship match (2 out of 3 falls/no time limit) against Kazuchika Okada at Dominion on June 9. Omega wrote, "It's been awhile since I've had a training partner. Plenty of sets, plenty of fun. Preparation continues."