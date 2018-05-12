Crazy Braun Strowman Tattoo, Fans On AJ Styles - Shinsuke Nakamura Stipulation, Daniel Bryan - Rusev

- Above is new footage of Rusev defeating Daniel Bryan earlier this week on SmackDown. Rusev qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which also (so far) features: Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy, and Finn Balor.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which stipulation should AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura have in a rematch?" As of this writing the results are: Iron Man Match (31 percent), Last Man Standing Match (29 percent), Extreme Rules Match (18 percent), Ladder Match (16 percent), and Steel Cage Match (5 percent).

- While doing a meet and greet in Spain, a fan of Braun Strowman showed off his leg tattoo of the WWE Superstar. Strowman posted a photo of it on his Instagram and wrote:

"Was doing the WWE VIP Meet and Greet in Zaragoza, Spain and a fan showed me this unbelievable tattoo he had done of me on his quad. I'm blow away and thankful all at the same time to be that big of an influence in someone's life. I never thought I would be able to touch peoples life's the way I have and will continue to do!"