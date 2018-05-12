ROH Episode 346 Recap: Shane Taylor Vs. Ryan Nova, Bullet Club Backstage



Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas and Coast To Coast (LSG & Shaheem Ali) make their entrances.

Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas vs. Coast To Coast (LSG & Shaheem Ali)

All four men start brawling at the bell. LSG and Ali pull the top ropes down on opposite sides of the ring to send Bruiser and Milonas to ringside. Ali hits a cross-body over the top rope to take out Bruiser. Milonas catches LSG during a cross-body attempt. Ali dropkicks LSG into Milonas to take him down. Ali and LSG eventually connect with a double dropkick to Milonas in the ring, sending him to the corner. Milonas receives a double elbow strike from Ali and LSG. Ali and LSG hit their Coast-To-Coast finisher on Milonas. LSG pins Milonas for the win.

Winners: Coast To Coast (LSG & Shaheem Ali)

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) are shown backstage. Matt asks what Nick wants to talk about. Nick says that they could talk about having won a gauntlet for a number one contendership. Matt agrees. Matt hypes their match against The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) next week.

Will Ferrara (with Rhett Titus) and Jonathan Gresham make their entrances. Rhett Titus joins the commentary team.

Will Ferrara vs. Jonathan Gresham

They lock up. Ferrara pushes Gresham to the corner. They eventually exchange strikes. Gresham hits an Insiguri on Ferrara. Gresham hits a German Suplex on Ferrara. Gresham pins Ferrara for a two count. Ferrara rolls Gresham up for a one count. Gresham takes Ferrara to the mat. Gresham rolls Ferrara up for the win.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham

Rhett Titus leaves the commentary table. Titus and Ferrara stomp on Gresham after the match. Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin run down to the ring to chase off Titus and Ferrara.

Bullet Club's Marty Scurll & Cody are shown backstage. Cody talks about the upcoming Best In The World event. Cody talks about how Dalton Castle will face the number one guy in Ring Of Honor. Scurll says that Dalton get beat by The Villain. Cody says damnit, Marty, before storming off.

Shane Taylor and his opponent, Ryan Nova, are shown in the ring. Taylor has a microphone. Taylor talks about getting paid to beat people down. Taylor talks about how there is only so much money to go around and that ROH still has to pay people like Ryan Nova, who doesn't have a spot on the roster.

Shane Taylor vs. Ryan Nova

Taylor kicks Nova as the bell rings. Taylor hits a pit of Chokeslams on Nova. Taylor hits a Powerslam Driver on Nova. The referee calls for the bell, giving Taylor the win via referee stoppage.

Winner: Shane Taylor

The Kingdom's Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan make their entrance. ROH World

Champion Dalton Castle & The Boys make their entrance. Shane Taylor is at ringside, guarding the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship title belts that The Kingdom stole from So Cal Uncensored.

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan) vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

Castle and O'Ryan start the match. They lock up. Castle backs O'Ryan into the corner. Christopher Daniels eventually comes out and has words with Shane Taylor before returning to the back. Castle hits a Back Elbow on O'Ryan. Castle slams O'Ryan to the mat. Castle sends a Boy over the top rope onto O'Ryan before doing the same to Marseglia, followed by Taven as well. Taven strikes Castle's hand with one of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship title belts. Taven hits his Climax finisher on Castle. Taven pins Castle for the win.

Winners: The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan)

The Kingdom places a steel chair around the rm of Dalton Castle. Marseglia and O'Ryan hold Castle down as Taven come off the turnbuckle to stomp the chair around the arm of Castle.

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.