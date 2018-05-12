ROH Star Injured, Okada Speaks French (Video), Deonna Purrazzo On Origin Of Her 'Virtuosa' Nickname

- Above, ROH Star Deonna Purrazzo spoke with AMBY about being into wrestling at a young age with her brother, wanting a dog with her boyfriend (Marty Scurll), and the origin of her "Virtuosa" nickname.

"When I first started working for Ring of Honor, they were like, 'You need a moniker! You're name is great, but you need something else,'" Purrazzo said. "It was a process because I didn't just want to be 'The Technician' or 'The Mechanic' and it was like, how do I come up with something that was pretty, more feminine. So, I just Googled all sorts of translations for someone who excels at something, and Google searched all these things in Italian, and 'Virtuosa' was something that I found."

- ROH announced Jay Lethal will not compete at tonight's ROH War of the Worlds: Royal Oak event after he suffered an injury at last night's show. No word on what the injury is right now. SANADA will step in for Lethal in the Four Corner Survival Match against Kenny King, Matt Taven, and Marty Scurll.

Due to an injury suffered last night, @TheLethalJay will not be medically cleared to compete tonight in Royal Oak, MI. — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 12, 2018

Tonights 4 Corner Survival will be MATT TAVEN VS MARTY SCURLL VS KENNY KING VS SANADA #ROHWOTW #HonorClub — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 12, 2018

- IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada promoted a New Japan TV show for the French channel, J-One. In the video below, Okada spoke a little French to hype the upcoming show.