WWE Star Mocks Titus O'Neil Fall (Video), Video Of WWE Stars Experiencing South Africa, Ricky Ortiz

By Marc Middleton | May 12, 2018

- WWE posted this video of The Bar, Finn Balor, Titus Worldwide, Sonya Deville and other Superstars discussing their unbelievable experiences from the recent tour of South Africa.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Doug Basham turns 47 years old today while former WWE star Ricky Ortiz turns 43.

Titus O'Neil On WWE Setting The Standard With Technology, WWE's 'Do Not Try This At Home' Campaign
- WWE posted this video of Curt Hawkins mocking the Titus O'Neil fall during a ten-man match at the WWE live event in Belfast this week:


