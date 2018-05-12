What Is Shaul Guerrero Doing Now?, Fans On Roman Reigns And The WWE Universal Title, Seth Rollins

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins has been trotting the globe since winning the title at WrestleMania 34.

- WWE has a poll asking fans if Roman Reigns is the uncrowned WWE Universal Champion, despite the recent losses to Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, 54% voted for yes.

- Former WWE NXT talent Shaul Guerrero, daughter to Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, is apparently pursuing her acting career in Chicago as husband Aiden English wrote the following tweet today. Guerrero continues to make some signing appearances on the indies and has also done some modeling as of late. You can see other related tweets below:

So proud of my wife @Guerrero_Shaul working hard and getting after things in the Chicago acting scene! If our children turn out out half as talented as she is they'll be superstars! pic.twitter.com/rblbaAF7PO — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) May 12, 2018