ROH War Of The Worlds: Royal Oak Results (5/12): Briscoes Defend Tag Titles, Cody Takes On NJPW Star

ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds: Royal Oak took place tonight and featured The Briscoes defeating Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI in the main event. Jay Lethal was scheduled for this show, but ROH announced due to an unnamed injury from yesterday's event, he wouldn't be able to compete. SANADA ended up stepping in for Lethal in the Four Corner Survival Match against Kenny King, Marty Scurll, and Matt Taven.

Below are the full results:

* Punishment Martinez vs. Hangman Page never started due to the two brawling before the match.

* Cody defeated Hiromu Takahashi

* EVIL defeated Shane Taylor

* Tenille Dashwood and Jenny Rose defeated Sumie Sakai and Stella Grey

* Marty Scurll defeated Kenny King, SANADA, and Matt Taven (Four Corner Survival Match)

* Roppongi 3K defeated The Young Bucks and The Motor City Machine Guns

* SoCal Uncensored defeated Flip Gordon, Cheeseburger, and Jushin Thunder Liger

* Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young defeated The Boys

* The Briscoes (c) defeated Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

ROH's last stop on this tour is in Chicago, Illinois, here is the card for tomorrow's show:

* BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, and The Young Bucks

* Silas Young (c) vs. Austin Aries (ROH World TV Championship)

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Jenny Rose (ROH Women of Honor Championship)

* Jay Lethal (likely to be replaced) vs. Chuckie T

* Kelly Klein vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* The Briscoes vs. Sho and Yoh (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon

* The Dawgs vs. Cheeseburger and Jushin Thunder Liger

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Karen Q