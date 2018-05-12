Bellator 199 Results: Ryan Bader Vs King Mo Lawal

Ryan Bader just moved one step closer to becoming a double-champion with a 15-second knockout win over King Mo Lawal in the main event of Bellator 199. Bader, the current Bellator light heavyweight champion, advances to the semifinals of the Bellator World Heavyweight Grand Prix where he will face Matt Mitrione.

The fight ended in a flash, with Bader cracking Lawal with a left overhand punch that floored him. Bader followed up with some shots on the ground before the referee stepped in to stop the fight. It was the seventh-fastest knockout in Bellator history and the 11th knockout win in Bader's career.

Full results from the event can be found below:

- Ryan Bader def. Muhammed Lawal via knockout (punch) at 0:15 of Round 1

- Jon Fitch def. Paul Daley via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-26, 29-26)

- Aaron Pico def. Lee Morrison via TKO (body punch) at 1:10 of Round 1

- Cheick Kongo def. Javy Ayala via knockout (punch) at 2:29 of Round 1

- Cass Bell def. Khai Wu via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:27 of Round 2

- Jordan Williams def. Brandon Hester via TKO (strikes) at 1:11 of Round 2

- Amber Leibrock def. Janay Harding via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

- James Terry def. Danasabe Mohammed via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

- Gaston Bolanos def. Malcolm Hill via TKO (injury) at 2:54 of Round 1

- Justin Tenedora def. David Rivera-Cruz via submission (triangle choke) at 4:27 of Round 1

- Deron Winn def. Ahmed White via knockout (punch) at 2:32 of Round 1