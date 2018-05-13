Update On Jay Lethal Injury, All In Press Release And Ticket FAQ, Bone Soldier Revealed (Video)

- Last week at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, Bone Soldier made his return to the Bullet Club, but this time around he's being played by Taiji Ishimori. After IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Will Ospreay had a match, Ishismori beat up the champion and revealed himself to the crowd. Ishimori has worked for other promotions promotions like: All Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Noah, AAA, and Impact Wrestling.

- According to F4WOnline.com, Jay Lethal was injured during the six-man main event at War of the Worlds: Toronto when he did a sunset flip powerbomb to the floor and had memory issues after finishing up the match. He's said to be doing better now and ROH decided to keep him out in case he had a mild concussion. Lethal was replaced at last night's show in Royal Oak, Michigan by SANADA in a Four Corner Survival Match, which was won by Marty Scurll. ROH's last show on this tour is tonight from Chicago.

- A press release and ticket FAQ was tweeted out for the September 1 All In show, tickets will go on sale later today at 4pm ET. A press conference will take place later today at 2pm ET and can be seen on Twitch. Here is the press release: