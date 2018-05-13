Update On Jay Lethal Injury, All In Press Release And Ticket FAQ, Bone Soldier Revealed (Video)

- Last week at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, Bone Soldier made his return to the Bullet Club, but this time around he's being played by Taiji Ishimori. After IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Will Ospreay had a match, Ishismori beat up the champion and revealed himself to the crowd. Ishimori has worked for other promotions promotions like: All Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Noah, AAA, and Impact Wrestling.
- According to F4WOnline.com, Jay Lethal was injured during the six-man main event at War of the Worlds: Toronto when he did a sunset flip powerbomb to the floor and had memory issues after finishing up the match. He's said to be doing better now and ROH decided to keep him out in case he had a mild concussion. Lethal was replaced at last night's show in Royal Oak, Michigan by SANADA in a Four Corner Survival Match, which was won by Marty Scurll. ROH's last show on this tour is tonight from Chicago.
- A press release and ticket FAQ was tweeted out for the September 1 All In show, tickets will go on sale later today at 4pm ET. A press conference will take place later today at 2pm ET and can be seen on Twitch. Here is the press release:
"WE'RE ALL IN. COME JOIN US.
CHICAGO—We have one life. Why not go "All In" on it?
In an industry where status can be defined by championship constructs and card placement status, it's easy to continue to strive for those things…to continue to be the type of wrestler that can exist within the modern era of pro-wrestling. It's hard, however, to think of doing more, to think of bucking the status quo, and combating the monotony. It's not our courage alone, but the courage of every fan worldwide that has put us in this position.
We are going ALL IN and we can't do it without you. It's been your support that has allowed us to self-finance the biggest independent pro-wrestling show in history. It takes place in Chicago, IL at the Sears Centre on September 1, 2018. What began as a singular event has now grown into four days of once-in-a-lifetime, genre-breaking experiences for all wrestling fans. A first of its kind—a legends and podcasters convention lovingly titled, Starrcast. A "best in the world" experience at One Hour Tees.
And then…All In. A pro-wrestling entertainment event existing outside of all brands and run by the wrestlers themselves. It will be lawless. It will be an adventure.
Tickets go on sale worldwide in less than 24 hours on Sunday, May 13 at 4 p.m. Eastern at AllInChicago2018.com
Place your bets with us. Let's go All In together!
-Cody, Matt & Nick Jackson"
*TICKET FAQ* pic.twitter.com/XwsBLs9kG9— All In (@ALL_IN_2018) May 13, 2018