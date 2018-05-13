WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Citrus Springs (5/12): Ricochet Headlines, The War Raiders, More

By Marc Middleton | May 13, 2018

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Citrus Springs, Florida:

* The Street Profits defeated Marcel Barthel and Dan Matha

* Bianca Belair defeated Kacy Catanzaro

* Lio Rush and Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Christopher Dijak and Brennan Williams

* Kona Reeves defeated Cheng Yuxiang

* The War Raiders defeated Chad Lail and Wesley Blake

* Kassius Ohno defeated Jeet Rama

* Nikki Cross and Dakota Kai defeated NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Reina Gonzalez

* Ricochet defeated Lars Sullivan by DQ

