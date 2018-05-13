WWE NXT Live Event Results From Citrus Springs (5/12): Ricochet Headlines, The War Raiders, More

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Citrus Springs, Florida:
* The Street Profits defeated Marcel Barthel and Dan Matha
* Bianca Belair defeated Kacy Catanzaro
* Lio Rush and Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Christopher Dijak and Brennan Williams
* Kona Reeves defeated Cheng Yuxiang
* The War Raiders defeated Chad Lail and Wesley Blake
* Kassius Ohno defeated Jeet Rama
* Nikki Cross and Dakota Kai defeated NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Reina Gonzalez
* Ricochet defeated Lars Sullivan by DQ