As noted, it looked like WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins issued another Open Challenge for this week's taped Raw from London. This comes after Rollins issued a challenge on last week's show and retained over Mojo Rawley, who was making his red brand debut.

Through WWE's Twitter, Kevin Owens has stepped up and accepted Rollins' challenge for Monday night. Owens says he only scratched the surface with what he can be and what he can do with Intercontinental Championship as he looks to hold it for a third time.

You can check out Owens' accepting the challenge in the video below.