As noted, it looked like WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins issued another Open Challenge for this week's taped Raw from London. This comes after Rollins issued a challenge on last week's show and retained over Mojo Rawley, who was making his red brand debut.
Through WWE's Twitter, Kevin Owens has stepped up and accepted Rollins' challenge for Monday night. Owens says he only scratched the surface with what he can be and what he can do with Intercontinental Championship as he looks to hold it for a third time.
You can check out Owens' accepting the challenge in the video below.
BREAKING NEWS: @FightOwensFight responds to @WWERollins open challenge for this Monday night in #London! pic.twitter.com/0GV14oqI1L— WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2018
BREAKING: @WWERollins will defend his #ICTitle against @FightOwensFight TOMORROW NIGHT at #RAWLondon! #RAW— WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2018
Highly considering another Open Challenge for the IC Title this Monday in London. @MojoRawleyWWE put in a career performance last week. Interested to see who wants to step up to the plate this time. #MondayNightRollins #fightingchampion #brockwho— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 12, 2018