WWE Backlash Behind-The-Scenes Video, Cedric Alexander On Defending Against Buddy Murphy, Glacier

By Marc Middleton | May 13, 2018

- Above is new behind-the-scenes video from the recent WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

- Former WWE star Jimmy Wang Yang turns 37 years old today while wrestling legend Danny Hodge turns 86, women's star Scarlett Bordeaux turns 27 and former WCW star Glacier turns 54.

Glacier On Fear Of Getting Heat Backstage, Fan Criticism Years Later, His Big Break In WCW
- As noted, Buddy Murphy vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander has been announced for the May 29th edition of WWE 205 Live from Raleigh, NC. Cedric tweeted the following in response to Murphy's promo on the match:



