WWE Main Event Recap: Cruiserweight Champion In Action, Ryder Vs. Hawkins

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander and Tony Nese make their entrances

Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese

They lock up. Nese flexes. Alexander takes Nese to the mat. Alexander hits an arm-drag on Nese. Alexander eventually connects with an uppercut to Nese. Alexander hits his Neuralizer Kick on Nese. Alexander hits the Lumbar Check on Nese. Alexander pins Nese for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap of Braun Strowman defeating Kevin Owens on RAW to qualify for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match is shown.

A recap of Finn Balor defeating Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns on RAW to qualify for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match is shown.

Curt Hawkins makes his entrance. Hawkins grabs a microphone and talks about having lost 192 matches in a row. Hawkins claims that it all ends tonight. Hawkins talks about being in his hometown arena. Hawkins talks about his parents being in the crowd. Hawkins says he's won championships in the building they are in. Hawkins says he's made something of himself, unlike all the idiots in the crowd. Hawkins issues a challenge. Zack Ryder makes his entrance.

Curt Hawkins vs. Zack Ryder

They lock up. Hawkins pushes Ryder. Ryder pushes Hawkins. Ryder hits an arm-drag on Hawkins. Ryder eventually connects with the Broski Boot on Hawkins. Ryder pins Hawkins for a two count. Ryder goes for the Rough Ryder, Hawkins launches him onto he turnbuckle post. Hawkins kicks Ryder in the face. Hawkins pins Ryder for a two count. Hawkins ascends the turnbuckles. Ryder connects with a forearm to Hawkins. Ryder hits a hurricanruna on Hawkins from off the top rope. Ryder hits the Rough Ryder on Hawkins. Hawkins gets his foot on the rope during a pin attempt by Ryder. Hawkins blocks a Broski Boot attempt fro Ryder. Hawkins sends Ryder into the top turnbuckle. Hawkins pins Ryder for a two count before the referee sees that his feet are on the ropes. Ryder hits another Rough Ryder on Hawkins. Ryder pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder grabs a microphone after the match. Ryder talks about having previously climbed the ladder of success when he won the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania. Ryder says that the view was so sick that he has to do it again. Ryder says that he wants to represent the WWE as Mr. Money In The Bank.

A recap of The Miz defeating WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy on SmackDown Live to qualify for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match is shown.

A recap of Rusev defeating Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live to qualify for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match is shown to close the show.

