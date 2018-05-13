Kane Reveals Advice From The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan And AJ Styles Germany Entrance Videos, Sheamus

- Above and below are videos of the reactions for Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles at the recent WWE live event in Oberhausen, Germany. That event saw Bryan team with Tye Dillinger for a win over The Miz and Big Cass while Styles teamed with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to defeat The Bar and Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event.

- Kane recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to discuss his win in the Republican Primary for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. As noted, Kane will now face the Democratic Primary winner in the General Election this August. Kane revealed some advice he received from The Undertaker on the campaign trail:

"His advice was to work hard and stay true to what I believe," said Kane. "He was always a great role model of mine. Night in and night out, he gave everything he could for the audience. That's what I have always done in wrestling."

- Sheamus is currently celebrating 100,000 subscribers to his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, which launched back in October 2017. He wrote the following on the milestone: